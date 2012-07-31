BRIEF-Axios Mobile says Marc Topacio resigns as interim CFO
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
TOKYO, July 31 The Nikkei average rose for a fourth day to a one-week closing high on Tuesday, boosted by month-end buying as some fund managers tried to improve their performance this month.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 8,695.06 but the index was still down 3.5 percent this month, putting in its worst July performance since 2007 when it lost 4.9 percent.
The broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 736.31. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates.