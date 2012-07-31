TOKYO, July 31 The Nikkei average rose for a fourth day to a one-week closing high on Tuesday, boosted by month-end buying as some fund managers tried to improve their performance this month.

The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 8,695.06 but the index was still down 3.5 percent this month, putting in its worst July performance since 2007 when it lost 4.9 percent.

The broader Topix put on 0.6 percent to 736.31. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)