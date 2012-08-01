TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average opened weak and was expected to stay boxed in a range as investors refrain from big moves ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central bank meetings, although earnings-led trading could swing individual stocks.

The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 8,615.40 after four days of gains, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to 730.69. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)