TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average ended a four-session winning run on Wednesday as a slew of companies were heavily punished for disappointing earnings and after data showed China's factory activity barely grew in July.

The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,641.85 Points, slipping back below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4.

The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to 729.78. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kim Coghill)