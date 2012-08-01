BRIEF-Mantle Ridge LP says sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average ended a four-session winning run on Wednesday as a slew of companies were heavily punished for disappointing earnings and after data showed China's factory activity barely grew in July.
The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,641.85 Points, slipping back below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to 729.78. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil traders for the last two weeks have shrugged off reports that U.S. stockpiles are brimming at their largest levels ever recorded, as the market continues to bet that crude prices will climb higher.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concern over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.