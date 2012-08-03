TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.3 percent in early trade on Friday after investors were disappointed that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did not match with immediate action his pledge last week to do whatever needed to defend the euro.

The Nikkei was down 108.68 points at 8,544.50, while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 723.36. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)