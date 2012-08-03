TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday after ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors by offering no immediate action to prop up the euro, with wide quarterly losses from Sharp and Sony adding to the gloom.

The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 8,555.11, while the broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 723.94. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ed Lane)