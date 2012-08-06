* Sharp extends losses, Hon Hai drops obligations

* Carmakers boosted by Toyota results, soft yen

* Risk appetite improved on U.S. jobs report

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 2 percent in early trade on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy while a weaker yen granted exporters some breathing space.

The market was also supported by Toyota Motor Co, which rose 3.4 percent after posteding its largest quarterly operating profit for four years and hiked its sales target on strong U.S. and domestic demand.

The Nikkei rose 8,722.11 while the broader Topix climbed 1.8 percent to 736.1 a fter closing down 0.6 percent on the year on Friday.

"The market is being supported by a shift in futures, but to break through its 25-day moving average around 8,740 I think it needs more volume and I don't think it will come through," said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust.

Besides Toyota, other automakers also fared well from a softer yen, with demand for the safe-haven currency falling on Friday amid a risk rally driven by data showing U.S. employers had hired the most workers in five months in July.

Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp put on between 2 a nd 5.6 percent.

Sharp Corp's woes continued as it shed 5.7 percent, extending Friday's 28 percent dive after the company revised its full-year outlook from an operating profit to a massive operating loss.

Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry also said on Friday that Sharp had agreed Hon Hai does not need to honour its March agreement to invest in Sharp "due to the volatility of the share price".

Riskier assets were in favour, with the mining and securities subsections of the Topix index the biggest gainers, advancing 4.8 p e rcent and 2.9 p e rcent respectively.

"Today will be quite forward-looking now that last week's big events are out of the way, and sentiment as a whole will be improved after the jobs report," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level since May on Friday after jobs data came in stronger than expected, but not enough to keep the Federal Reserve from introducing more fiscal stimulus, which they held back from doing last week.

A lack of immediate action from the European Central Bank also sent shudders of disappointment through global markets last week and poor earnings from several blue-chips blunted risk sentiment.

Sony Corp joined Sharp in plumbing a more-than-three-decade low after slashing its full year forecast, and dropped a further 0.1 percent on Monday morning.

"The uncertainty and negative factors that hurt stocks last week are still lurking, so I think that gains will be limited," said Investrust's Fukunaga.

The Nikkei is now 3.1 percent up on 2011, while the broader Topix index is just 1 percent on the year, as investor confidence has been rocked by the euro-zone crisis and concern about slowing growth in the U.S. and China. (Editing by Eric Meijer)