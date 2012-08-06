* Sharp extends losses, Hon Hai drops obligations
* Carmakers boosted by Toyota results, soft yen
* Risk appetite improves on U.S. jobs report
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounded up on Monday morning after better-than-expected U.S.
jobs data eased fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy, while
strong earnings for Toyota Motor Co reassured investors
amid a poor earnings season.
Other automakers such as Honda Motor Co and Mazda
Motor Corp also fared well from a softer yen, with
demand for the safe-haven currency falling on Friday amid a risk
rally as data showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in
five months in July.
The Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to 8,702.34, stopping
short of strong resistance around 8,741, its 25-day moving
average.
"Risk aversion is lifting but the gains we're seeing are
mostly driven by short-covering and exporters are still largely
in a bad way, as the earnings showed," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief
strategist at Okasan Online Securities.
Sharp Corp's woes continued as it shed 4.2 percent,
extending Friday's 28 percent dive after the company shocked
investors by revising its full-year outlook to a massive
operating loss.
Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry also
said on Friday that Sharp had agreed Hon Hai did not need to
honour a March agreement to invest in Sharp "due to the
volatility of the share price".
However, investors returned to buy some companies that were
punished for poor earnings or guidance, propping up the market.
Komatsu Ltd gained 1.5 percent after slumping 8.1
percent last week to hit a 9-1/2 month low following a cut of 17
percent in the construction machine maker's full-year operating
profit forecast.
Likewise Honda, which fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday after
investors were disappointed with its U.S. quarterly sales,
recovered 2.7 percent, helped by the softer yen.
TOYOTA EARNINGS CHEER
Toyota rose 2.5 percent after posting its largest quarterly
operating profit for four years in April-to-June, while the
company hiked its full-year sales target on strong U.S. and
domestic demand.
JPMorgan reiterated its "overweight" rating for the stock
and said in a note: "We believe there is considerable
medium-term scope for margin gains, driven by North America,
starting from a low base, and by brisk business in emerging
economies."
Gains for economically sensitive sectors were evidence of
stronger risk appetite, which was blunted last week after a lack
of immediate action from the European Central Bank and a host of
poor earnings from several blue-chips.
The Topix's mining subsector and securities
subsector put on 4.6 and 2.8 percent respectively,
but investors were still wary.
"The uncertainty and negative factors that hurt stocks last
week are still lurking, so I think that gains will be limited,"
said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust.
Market players are now eyeing a raft of important Chinese
data and the conclusion of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, both
due on Thursday.
"If the Chinese data comes out positive then we might see a
reversal of the losses suffered last week after all the central
banks disappointed by not introducing further easing," Fukunaga
said.
The broader Topix rose 1.4 percent to 733.93,
turning positive on the year again after slipping to 0.6 percent
down on the year on Friday. Trade was moderate on the main
board, with volume at 42.6 percent of its 90-day full-day
average.
The Nikkei is now 2.9 percent up on 2011, while the Topix is
just 0.7 percent up on the year, as investor confidence has been
rocked by the euro-zone crisis and concern about slowing growth
in the U.S. and China.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)