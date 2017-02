TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2 percent on Monday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy and strong earnings for Toyota Motor provided reassurance amid a poor earnings season.

The Nikkei rose to 8,726.29, while the broader Topix climbed 1.6 percent to 735.73. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)