TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally and in step with global markets' overnight gains as investors continued to adjust positions at the end of Japan's earnings season.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,803.31 while the broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 743.70. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Borsuk)