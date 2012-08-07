* Nikkei up 0.9 pct, but investors still cautious
* Steelmakers gain after U.S. peer AK Steel increases prices
* Hoya, Tokai Carbon fall on quarterly earnings
* Futures trading glitch stems volume slightly
* China "unlikely" to ease before leadership change -analyst
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 7 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally and in
step with global markets' overnight gains as investors continued
to adjust positions in the last throes of Japan's earnings
season.
Steelmakers provided ballast for the market after U.S. peer
AK Steel announced price increases, signalling business
had improved and helping JFE Holdings, N ippon Steel
Corp an d Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd rise
between 4.9 and 5.4 percent.
However, the market's gains were capped by declines at
companies such as Tokai Carbon Co Ltd and Hoya Corp
, which reported weak quarterly earnings. Many investors
remained cautious ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy
meeting and economic data from China, Japan's largest export
market.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,803.31, breaking
above its 25-day moving average at 9,841.83 and edging closer to
the 75-day moving average at 8,816.68. The benchmark rallied 2
percent on Monday, its biggest gain for three months.
Investors, and particularly hedge funds, are also betting on
where the market will end up when a slew of options are settled
on Friday in a monthly event on the Japanese market known as an
"options SQ", or "special quotation".
"The market looks rather firm today but the direction will
ultimately be decided by which side of 8,750 the Nikkei ends on
after the options SQ," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of
Tachibana Securities.
"If it ends up above then it will be a bullish sign, but if
it falls short then it will probably keep falling," he said.
A trading glitch in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's futures
market in the morning session indirectly depressed volumes,
although traders said the effect was mild as trading was already
thin, while cash sales were unaffected.
"Volume is very low, which really amplifies movements of
individual stocks, making it quite a difficult market," said
Masato Futoi, head of cash equity trading at Tokai Tokyo
Securities. "Sentiment isn't all that bad but there isn't
anything terribly positive to spur trading. The focus is on
individual stocks, not the market as a whole."
Tokai Carbon slumped 18.1 percent on Tuesday to an
eight-year low after the rubber company cut its full-year
earnings guidance, citing a slowdown in Europe and China, while
investors pushed optical glasses company Hoya down 3.7 percent.
Horiba Ltd also suffered after cutting its
operating profit forecast for the current year, shedding 18.2
percent to an eight-month low and reaching its one-day
limit-down.
So far, Japanese companies have reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, with 54 percent of the
127 Nikkei companies that have announced results missing market
expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
That compared with 40 percent falling short of predictions
in the previous quarterly earnings season.
Seafood company Maruha Nichiro Holdings stood out,
surging 13.2 percent to a three-month high after saying it would
spend as much as 2 billion yen ($25.6 million) to buy back up to
3.3 percent of its shares. The stock closed up 8.8 percent.
The broader Topix put on 1.1 percent to 743.70.
Trading volume on the Topix was relatively light, at 86 percent
of its 90-day average.
The index is still down 4.5 percent from a two-month high
hit on July 4 on concerns about the euro zone crisis and
spluttering global growth. The correction took the Topix's
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to 10.7, a seven-week
low, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
DON'T EXPECT CHINA TO GIVE A BOOST
The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy steady at its
two-day meeting this week, but may escalate its warnings over
slowing global demand and renewed gains in the yen, signalling
readiness to ease again if the economy's recovery comes under
threat.
The other concern for investors is whether Chinese data due
out on Thursday and Friday will top expectations or be the
latest sign of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
While some analysts say disappointment at poor numbers could
be countered by expectations of policy changes to prop up the
market, others remain unconvinced.
"There's a lot of speculation that China is going to ease
policy or introduce stimulus measures soon, but before the
leadership change later this year they are only going to tweak
minor things, like bank lending rates," said Hirano of Tachibana
Securities. "That's why the Chinese economy is going to stay
stuck for a while, which is bad for Japanese exporters."
($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)