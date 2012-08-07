TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to rise for a third day in a row on Wednesday, powered by exporters as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will provide more stimulus boost risk appetite.

The "risk-on" mode among investors, prompted by comments from a top Fed official, strengthened the dollar and the euro against the yen, giving a further fillip to Japanese exporters.

Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday that the Fed should launch another bond-buying programme of whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet, signalling support from some U.S. policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging economy.

"In a word, today's outlook: strong," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"Exporter shares will likely be bought back as the dollar and euro have stabilised."

The yen, which has firmed in recent months to make the country's exports more expensive, last traded at at 78.636 yen to the dollar and 97.430 to the euro.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900, strategists said, after rallying 2.9 percent in the previous two sessions.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,880 on Tuesday, up 0.9 percent from the Osaka close of 8,800.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,803.31, setting its sights on the 75-day moving average at 8,816.68. The broader Topix index climbed 1.1 percent to 743.70.

However, Japanese corporate earnings have been relatively weak so far this quarterly reporting season, with 53 percent of the 135 Nikkei companies missing market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 40 percent misses in the previously quarterly earnings season. > S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists > Euro flat vs dollar after two-day advance > Treasuries fall as investors hope for policymaker action > Gold flat; investors wonder about central banks > Oil at 2-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope

STOCKS TO WATCH

--SHARP CORP

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry said it was in talks with Sharp about buying a bigger stake in the struggling Japanese TV maker and paying less per share as part of a renegotiated investment deal between the two Apple Inc suppliers.

--NISSAN MOTOR CO

The Japanese automaker reported its first monthly decline in vehicles sales in China this year as the traditional summer lull coincided with reduced demand for foreign brands in the world's biggest car market. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin)