TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average was
seen moving sideways on Thursday as momentum peters out
following three days of gains, with investors waiting for data
from China to judge whether the slowdown there has bottomed out.
Investors are also eyeing the conclusion of a two-day Bank of
Japan meeting, although few policy changes are expected after
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank held fire
last week.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,800 to 8,950 on Thursday as traders position themselves for
Friday's settlement of a slew of options via the so-called
'special quotation' process.
"Depending on what comes out of China and from the BOJ
today, investors will be aiming at 9,000, 8,750 or even 8,500,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
"If it looks like China's slowdown has stopped accelerating
then we should see broad gains, with trading houses, shippers
and construction companies benefiting in particular."
U.S. stocks inched up overnight with investors lacking the
motivation to push shares higher after driving the market to
three-month highs this week, while algorithmic trading dominated
in a sign that conviction is flagging.
The Nikkei walked up 0.9 percent to 8,881.16 on Wednesday,
breaking above its 75-day moving average to mark its third day
of straight gains on fresh hopes for further stimulus from the
U.S.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,880, up 0.1
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,870.
This week's gains of 3.8 percent have helped the benchmark
index to creep up 5 percent on the year, although it is still
1.5 percent down from a two-month high hit on July 4.
That is partly due to a disappointing earnings season in
which a score of companies slashed their full-year guidance on a
number of factors including a strong yen, slumping demand due to
the euro zone crisis and slowing demand in the United States and
China.
In a relatively weak quarterly reporting season, 53 percent
of the 138 Nikkei companies have undershot market expectations,
compared to 40 percent in previous quarterly earnings, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
The Japanese automaker said on Wednesday it would invest
about 1 billion reais ($494 million) to build a new Brazilian
engine factory supplying local car plants.
Separately, Toyota's head of U.S. sales said the company is
considering moving part of the production of its Lexus luxury
brand to the United States because of the strength of the
Japanese yen.
--TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba is planning to increase production of its hard-disk
drives by 35 percent by the end of fiscal 2014 to tap into
growing demand from data centres and PC makers, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
--OKI ELECTRIC
Japanese telecommunications equipment maker Oki Electric
said on Wednesday that it had discovered inappropriate
accounting practices at its Spanish subsidiary Oki Systems
Iberica, which could result in losses of about 8 billion yen
($100 million) extending over several years.
-GREE INC, DENA CO LTD
The Intellectual Property High Court came down in favour of
DeNA on Wednesday, reversing a lower court's ruling that the
firm had infringed rival Gree Inc's copyright with a fishing
game for mobile phones.
The court said the game launched by DeNA, which had been
ordered to pay 230 million yen ($3 million) in damages, was
similar to Gree's but not a copy.
($1 = 78.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight and Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph
Radford)