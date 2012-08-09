TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average is seen opening higher on Friday as traders position themselves for an options settlement, but is likely to slip later in the session for lack of fresh positive catalysts after hopes for stimulus spurred four straight days of gains.

The benchmark index will mark its biggest weekly gain since December if it can hold onto its 5 percent rise since last Friday and close above 8,972.94.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,900 to 9,050 on Friday after U.S. and European stock markets eked out small gains on sustained hopes for central bank action to prop up the market.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,955, down 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,970.

"The Nikkei might step up to the 9,000 level for the options SQ (special quotation) in the morning but then retreat as it did yesterday when it tested that level," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

The Tokyo market is subject to short-lived moves driven by manoeuvring ahead of the monthly "special quotation", in which a slew of options are settled.

"With earnings season now over, investors will be looking to the economic indicators out next week as a measure of business confidence."

Japan's quarterly earnings season has been relatively weak, with 53 percent of the 142 Nikkei companies having undershot market expectations, compared with 40 percent in the previous quarterly earnings season, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

The Nikkei closed up 1.1 percent at 8,978.60 on Thursday, supported by speculation that China's central bank would move to stimulate growth after data showed factory activity in the country slowed to a three-year low in July and consumer price inflation dropped to its lowest in 30 months.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in deciding to hold fire on policy changes, but cut its assessment on exports and output as Japanese firms feel the pressure from slowing global growth.

Concerns about dropping demand overseas and a strong yen have left the Nikkei down 1.4 percent from its two-month high struck on July 4, while it is now up 6.2 percent on the year. The broader Topix is up 3.2 percent since the end of 2011. > S&P 500 extends rally to Day 5 with slim gain > Euro falls for second day versus US dollar, yen > Debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction > Gold rises on China stimulus hope; volume year thinnest > Oil up on US data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes

STOCKS TO WATCH

-OLYMPUS CORP

Pressure on Olympus to sign a capital deal is rising after the camera and endoscope-maker posted a lower operating profit in the April-June period than the previous year, leaving shareholders' equity at 2.2 percent of total assets and well below the 20 percent level regarded as financially stable.

-EISAI CO LTD

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, a U.S. partner of Eisai's unit Eisai Inc, posted a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss but raised its full-year revenue forecast to account for expected payments related to its recently approved obesity drug. Eisai is to pay Arena $65 million, subject to certain conditions.

-ASAHI GLASS CO LTD

Standard & Poor's rating Services downgraded Asahi Glass to A-/A-2 but removed them from CreditWatch, and said the company's outlook is stable, with performance expected to pick up after bottoming out in 2012.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)