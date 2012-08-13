* Friday's themes continue amid weak conviction * Japan quarterly GDP weak but investors shrug it off * Sharp continues its descent * Nippon Sheet Glass bounces up, to resume building plant By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average barely flinched on Monday as investors shrugged off data showing lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth but held off from selling on hopes of stimulus measures to boost growth. Stocks that advanced on Friday continued their rise, with DeNa Co Ltd gaining 2.3 p ercent after soaring 22 percent on Friday due to strong results. Others fell in line, following Friday's trend, leaving the index largely unchanged. The Nikkei stood at 8,892.61 , stifled as August's event calendar hits a lull and Japanese holidays this week thin out volumes. The index gained 3.9 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain since February, after speculation that more global stimulus was on its way spurred a four-day rally. The broader Topix was also flat at the midday break at 746.95, with the number of traded shares at just 36.3 percent of its full-day 90-day average. "At the moment we're just waiting - if the U.S. data out in the latter half of the week is good then it will allow the yen to soften against the dollar, which would be a positive," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. The benchmark index barely flinched after data showed Japanese GDP grew just 0.3 percent in the April-June quarter, translating to an annualised increase of 1.4 percent, below the median forecast of 2.5 percent. "It's actually close to what I personally expected although I'm sure the market is disappointed; the yen is still very strong, the global economy isn't looking so good," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "The post-tsunami consumption boom is still some way off as many people are still in temporary housing." Even construction-related stocks that should have benefited from the reconstruction drive were suffering from overly confident predictions, with Taiheiyo Cement Co shuddering down 4.5 percent after the company reported a first-quarter operating profit of 490 million yen ($6.3 million), versus a market consensus of about 1 billion yen. Sharp Corp dropped 3.8 percent, continuing a sharp descent triggered by the company revising its operating profit forecast to a deep operating loss on Aug 2, despite the Nikkei business daily reporting on Saturday that it is considering selling its liquid crystal display (LCD) modules to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry. Sony Corp r ose 1.4 percent after gaining 2.7 percent on Friday, when the company said it would make internet provider So-net Entertainment into a wholly owned unit. . So-net remained untraded with a glut of buy orders, although it was nominally trading at 472,000 yen. Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd jumped 7.1 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the company would resume the construction of a Vietnamese touch screen panel plant after halting it in February due to severe business conditions. Japan's earnings season, now in its last throes, has been largely disappointing, with 53 percent of the 152 Nikkei companies that have reported results falling short of guidance and many firms cutting full-year profit outlooks due to a strong yen and the impact of a global slowdown on demand. Market analysts said the market was likely to remain in "holiday mode" this week, characterised by trade staying thin for lack of fresh catalysts, with its movements limited by the absence of policy decisions or major data in the offing. "It's going to be defined by technical parameters this week," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. "There's quite significant resistance at the 200-day moving average mark around 8,957; it tested that level last week and quickly backed away, and this week there doesn't seem to be any factors that will push it beyond that." The Nikkei is now up 5.2 percent on the year, but is still 13.3 percent off its one-year high hit on March 27 of 10,255.15, hurt by concerns about falling demand due to the euro zone debt crisis, a faltering U.S. recovery and a slowdown in China.