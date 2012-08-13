* Friday's themes continue amid weak conviction
* Japan quarterly GDP weak but investors shrug it off
* Sharp continues its descent
* Nippon Sheet Glass bounces up, to resume building plant
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
barely flinched on Monday as investors shrugged off data showing
lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth but held off
from selling on hopes of stimulus measures to boost growth.
Stocks that advanced on Friday continued their rise, with
DeNa Co Ltd gaining 2.3 p ercent after soaring 22
percent on Friday due to strong results. Others fell in line,
following Friday's trend, leaving the index largely unchanged.
The Nikkei stood at 8,892.61 , stifled as August's event
calendar hits a lull and Japanese holidays this week thin out
volumes. The index gained 3.9 percent last week, its biggest
weekly gain since February, after speculation that more global
stimulus was on its way spurred a four-day rally.
The broader Topix was also flat at the midday break
at 746.95, with the number of traded shares at just 36.3 percent
of its full-day 90-day average.
"At the moment we're just waiting - if the U.S. data out in
the latter half of the week is good then it will allow the yen
to soften against the dollar, which would be a positive," said
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
The benchmark index barely flinched after data showed
Japanese GDP grew just 0.3 percent in the April-June quarter,
translating to an annualised increase of 1.4 percent, below the
median forecast of 2.5 percent.
"It's actually close to what I personally expected although
I'm sure the market is disappointed; the yen is still very
strong, the global economy isn't looking so good," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities.
"The post-tsunami consumption boom is still some way off as
many people are still in temporary housing."
Even construction-related stocks that should have benefited
from the reconstruction drive were suffering from overly
confident predictions, with Taiheiyo Cement Co
shuddering down 4.5 percent after the company reported a
first-quarter operating profit of 490 million yen ($6.3
million), versus a market consensus of about 1 billion yen.
Sharp Corp dropped 3.8 percent, continuing a sharp
descent triggered by the company revising its operating profit
forecast to a deep operating loss on Aug 2, despite the Nikkei
business daily reporting on Saturday that it is considering
selling its liquid crystal display (LCD) modules to Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry.
Sony Corp r ose 1.4 percent after gaining 2.7
percent on Friday, when the company said it would make internet
provider So-net Entertainment into a wholly owned unit.
. So-net remained untraded with a glut of buy
orders, although it was nominally trading at 472,000 yen.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd jumped 7.1 percent after
the Nikkei business daily said the company would resume the
construction of a Vietnamese touch screen panel plant after
halting it in February due to severe business conditions.
Japan's earnings season, now in its last throes, has been
largely disappointing, with 53 percent of the 152 Nikkei
companies that have reported results falling short of guidance
and many firms cutting full-year profit outlooks due to a strong
yen and the impact of a global slowdown on demand.
Market analysts said the market was likely to remain in
"holiday mode" this week, characterised by trade staying thin
for lack of fresh catalysts, with its movements limited by the
absence of policy decisions or major data in the offing.
"It's going to be defined by technical parameters this
week," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.
"There's quite significant resistance at the 200-day moving
average mark around 8,957; it tested that level last week and
quickly backed away, and this week there doesn't seem to be any
factors that will push it beyond that."
The Nikkei is now up 5.2 percent on the year, but is still
13.3 percent off its one-year high hit on March 27 of 10,255.15,
hurt by concerns about falling demand due to the euro zone debt
crisis, a faltering U.S. recovery and a slowdown in China.