BRIEF-NGL Energy announces upsizing and pricing of offering
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces upsizing and pricing of common unit offering
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher in early trade on Wednesday, driven by exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar and the euro after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and German economic growth. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,955.07, holding just below its 200-day moving average at 8,959.96. The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 750.76.
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces upsizing and pricing of common unit offering
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.