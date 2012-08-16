M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest since early July on Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000 after a wave of short-covering on exporters was triggered as the yen weakened against the dollar following strong U.S. data. The Nikkei climbed 1.9 percent to 9,092.76, while the broader Topix rallied 1.6 percent to 759.12.
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
* To launch "Xfinity Stream" app on February 28 to all Xfinity TV subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to early afternoon)