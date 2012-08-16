TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest since early July on Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000 after a wave of short-covering on exporters was triggered as the yen weakened against the dollar following strong U.S. data. The Nikkei climbed 1.9 percent to 9,092.76, while the broader Topix rallied 1.6 percent to 759.12.