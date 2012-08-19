TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to build on last week's three-month high on Monday as risk appetite remains high on comments from European policymakers and as an easier yen props up exporters. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,100 and 9,250 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,215, up 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka of 9,170. "We could see a nice rise at the open but there's a possibility sentiment could droop after that on lack of fresh incentives," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "This week investors will be eyeing the stream of economic data, like China's PMI on Thursday, to decide their next moves." The Nikkei struck a three-month high on Friday, rising 0.8 percent to 9,162.50 and closing 3 percent up on the week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. However, some analysts are worried that recent gains will be short-lived, spurred as they have been by a low number of participants amid Japan's holiday season and a lull in the event calendar during August. Dwindling volume has also driven gains for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 holding near a four-year high on Friday and the Nasdaq enjoyed a solid move, propped up by Apple shares as they shot to a lifetime high. Japanese exporters may continue to advance on the back of a softer yen, which hit a five-week low against the dollar last week after better-than-expected U.S. data helped to reduce the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "Today it will be worth watching whether automakers are able to hang on to their gains," Doshida said. The Nikkei is now up 8.4 percent on the year, but is still 10.7 percent off its one-year high of 10,255.15 struck on March 27. > S&P 500 up for 6th week; fear index hits 5 yr low > Euro rally wanes, US dollar at 5-week high vs yen > Yields slip as August price reductions draw buyers > Platinum posts big weekly gain on S.Africa mine violence > Brent crude falls on possibility of reserves release STOCKS TO WATCH -NTT DOCOMO INC NTT DoCoMo will launch a smartphone with triple the data communications speed of its current handsets, equal to an ADSL broadband service, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. The new product will use LTE, or "long term evolution" high-speed wireless communications technology, with DoCoMo aiming to increase the proportion of LTE-compatible handsets in its smartphone range to around 60 percent in the year through March 2013. -JTEKT CORP Jtekt Corp is to build an electric power-steering factory in Curitiba, Brazil, costing around 3 billion yen ($38 million) and producing about 600,000 systems a year beginning in 2014, the Nikkei business daily reported.