TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Wednesday after a recent rally, as U.S. stocks fell despite mounting expectations the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the region's debt crisis. The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,150.17, further retreating from a three-month high hit on Monday. The broader Topix index eased 0.1 percent to 764.90.