TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open lower on Thursday as exporters come under pressure from a firmer yen against the dollar, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is likely to launch another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon". The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and 9,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,075 on Wednesday, down 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 9,110. "It's still not clear when the Fed will actually start another easing with New York share prices already at high levels. Nonetheless the yen rose quite a bit on this so the Nikkei could fall about 100 points," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. The yen was last traded at 78.60 yen to the dollar after rising as much as 1.3 percent to hit a one-week high of 78.273 yen on Wednesday. "If the yen eases, the shares could move higher, though it looks like the Nikkei is peaking out in the near-term. A fall below the 200-day moving average could lead to a more serious correction," Miura said. On Wednesday, the Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 9,131.74, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,143.02 and its 26-week moving average at 9,148.53. The broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 762.73. Mounting expectations that the European Central Bank will soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing costs for highly-indebted countries like Spain and Italy have helped the Nikkei rebound 9.7 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25. The benchmark touched a three-month high on Monday and is up 8 percent so far this year. > S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes > Dollar pummeled by Fed's willingness for more stimulus > Treasury yields fall after Fed minutes > Gold jumps above $1,650; Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Sony is considering hundreds of layoffs at a mobile phone plant in Sweden, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be one of the first major strategic decisions by the Japanese company on its former joint venture with Ericsson. --NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan Motor hired well-known auto analyst and engineer David Champion to play a key role in improving the quality of the Japanese automaker's lineup, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Separately, the automaker is considering rolling out its Datsun brand in Africa to better compete with Indian and Chinese rivals for lower-income consumers, a senior executive said.