TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei average hit a three-month closing high on Thursday, reversing earlier losses as investors picked up exporters that had weakened on the back of firmer yen after the Fed signalled it is likely to launch another round of stimulus. The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,178.12 after falling as much as 0.8 percent to 9,062.54. The broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 764.59.