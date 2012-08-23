TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower on Friday, tracking weaker U.S. stocks as
expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve dimmed after an official said economic data has been
somewhat better.
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis and a non-voting member of the Fed, said data has improved
since the July 31-Aug 1 meeting, dampening expectations that the
central bank would soon act based on the minutes of its last
meeting.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,050 and
9,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,080 on Thursday, down 1.1 percent from the
Osaka close of 9,180.
"U.S. jobless claim figures were weak and Hewlett-Packard
shares slumped. Today, we don't really have any positive
factors," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex
Securities.
"I think the Nikkei's uptrend is still in place but unless
we have additional positive factors, there will be profit-taking
after recent gains."
On Thursday, the Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to a
three-month closing high of 9,178.12, breaking above its
five-day moving average at 9,160.09 and its 26-week moving
average at 9,150.31. The broader Topix index added 0.2
percent to 764.59.
Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will
soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing
costs for highly-indebted countries like Spain and Italy have
helped the Nikkei rebound 10 percent since it hit a seven-week
low on July 25. The benchmark is up 8.5 percent so far this
year.
But the outlook for Japanese companies' earnings remains
weak. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese
companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings
upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates --
deteriorated to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last
month.
Macquarie Securities lowered its 12-month Topix target by
16.3 percent to 770, a 0.7 percent upside from Thursday's close,
as it expected weaker earnings growth from Japanese companies.
"The first negative development relates to Japanese
industrial production, which has been weak and underperforming
expectations so far in 2012," it said in a report.
"The second negative development relates to forward looking
indicators, such as the OECD leading indicator. Looking into
2013, spreading excess capacity across the world will lead to
weakness in capital expenditure, which is a particular worry for
Japan."
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura has appointed a new global head of foreign exchange,
the Japanese investment bank said on Thursday, as it seeks to
complete an overhaul of the fixed income division that includes
the forex unit.
--OSAKA SECURITIES EXCHANGE
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it acquired a
two-thirds stake in the Osaka Securities Exchange for $1.1
billion in a public tender, paving the way for a full merger
next year to create a dominant equities bourse in Japan.
--SONY CORP
Sony will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce at
mobile phone unit Sony Mobile as the Japanese firm tries to
integrate the struggling business with a series of measures
including moving its headquarters.