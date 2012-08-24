* Steelmakers fall after weakness in U.S. peers * Macquarie cuts Topix 12-month target by 16 pct to 770 * Japan companies' earnings momentum worsens in June By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.3 percent on Friday, retreating from a three-month closing high in the previous session as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed. The Nikkei dropped 118.00 points to 9,060.12, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,139.43 a nd its 26-week moving average at 9,145.77. Steelmakers shed 2.8 percent as the worst sectoral performer, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. counterparts after an analyst downgraded steel producers, saying that prices for the metal will decline. Nippon Steel Corp, JFE Holdings Inc and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd were down between 2.4 and 3.5 percent. Other economy-sensitive sectors also came under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shedding between 1 and 1.8 percent. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 756.65. "Yesterday the Chinese figure was very bad, so U.S. equities went down. But the recent rally was too good for Japan," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura Securities, adding that it was only natural for the market to consolidate. Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing costs for highly-indebted nations have helped the Nikkei rebound 8.8 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25. The benchmark is up 7.2 percent so far this year. "September is a bit worrisome because everyone is worried about what kind of message will come from the ECB. But after that no major event is expected," Matsuura said. "Investors will go back to the market and look for value stocks. This kind of action will push up the market." But the outlook for Japanese companies' earnings remains weak. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates -- deteriorated to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last month. Macquarie Securities lowered its 12-month Topix target by 16.3 percent to 770, a 0.7 percent upside from Thursday's close, as it expected weaker earnings growth from Japanese companies. "The first negative development relates to Japanese industrial production, which has been weak and underperforming expectations so far in 2012," it said in a report. "The second negative development relates to forward looking indicators, such as the OECD leading indicator. Looking into 2013, spreading excess capacity across the world will lead to weakness in capital expenditure, which is a particular worry for Japan."