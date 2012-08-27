TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to hold a tight range on Tuesday as investors wait on a
speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this
week for hints on any further stimulus steps.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,050 and
9,150, strategists said, with Nikkei futures in Chicago
closing at 9,100 on Monday, up 0.2 percent from the Osaka
close of 9,080.
"I don't see any big news overnight that could affect the
market," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
"Foreign investors' trading yesterday was subdued. This is
their last week of summer holiday before U.S. Labor Day. So we
are likely to see a range-bound trade today."
Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday,
while European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi will take the
podium the following day. Bernanke has used this event in the
previous two years to signal further easing.
Banking on a quick fix by the ECB to bring down high
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, the Nikkei has rebounded
9.1 percent since hitting a seven-week low on July 25. The index
is up 7.5 percent for 2012.
On Monday, the Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 9,085.39, holding
below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its 26-week
moving average at 9,119.58.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.3 percent to
755.37.
The Topix has risen 3.7 percent so far this year, lagging
behind a 12.2 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 10.1
percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600.
The Japanese index is also underperforming the other two
benchmarks in terms of return on equity. It offers a 12-month
forward ROE of 7.6 percent versus S&P 500's 15.3 percent and
STOXX Europe 600's 12.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman Terry
Gou said an agreement to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp was
unchanged "in principle," and that he hoped to conclude the deal
with the struggling Japanese TV maker this week.
--AOZORA BANK
The mid-sized Japanese lender said on Monday it will seek
shareholder approval to buy back 22.7 billion yen ($288.6
million) worth of preferred shares from a government-backed body
by the end of March next year.