* China-linked plays hurt by concerns over China growth * Aozora Bank surges on plans to repay public funds By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 28 Japanese stocks dipped on Tuesday as some investors made bearish bets after a recent strong run and as concerns over China's economic growth outweighed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch more stimulus. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 9,060.07, remaining below both its five-day moving average at 9,105.22 and its 26-week moving average. The Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese companies with significant exposure to China, fell 0.8 percent. "We have seen a fair amount of shorting today. People think the market is going to be tied up here ... on concerns over slowing growth in China. We have seen quite a lot of shorting on some China-linked names, some of the machinery, chemical, that kind of stuff," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. Adding further gloom to the market, Japan's government cut its assessment for the export-reliant economy on Tuesday for the first time since October 2011, as slowing growth in the United States and China, on top of Europe's debt crisis, weighed on exports and factory output. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, which has significant exposure to China, and peer Hitachi Construction Machinery both fell 1.1 percent. Banking on a quick fix by the European Central Bank to bring down high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, investors have pushed the Nikkei up 8.8 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25. The index is up 7.2 percent for 2012. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, and may give further hints on any stimulus steps. He has used this event in the previous two years to signal further easing. The broader Topix index fell 0.7 percent to 750.07. Trading volume after the morning session was light, at 41 p e rcent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Electronic device firm Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd rose 1.2 percent after Morgan Stanley MUFG upgraded its rating to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight', saying investors should pick up cash-rich, stable growth companies with a focus on smartphones. The brokerage downgraded Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd to 'underweight' and cut its price targets on a number of electronic component makers, including Ibiden Co Ltd, NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd and TDK Corp. They were down between 1.1 and 4.7 percent. AOZORA BANK, SHARP SHINE Aozora Bank surged 18.7 percent, however, after the mid-sized lender said it would spend 227.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion) over a decade to pay back about 180 billion yen in public funds. It was the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover after embattled TV maker Sharp Corp. Sharp climbed 5.6 percent, with traders citing short-covering as it was likely to survive, with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry planning to take a 9.9 percent stake in the Japanese firm. Short selling in Sharp had eased slightly, with 88.26 percent of its stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of Aug. 24, down from 92.21 on Aug. 22, according to data provider Markit. Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said he expected domestic retail investors, who had been buying the market on dips earlier, would step up their selling of Japanese equities into September as they need to pay back their margin borrowings after a six-month period. "The six-month margin borrowings period is getting close ... around September. They are ready to offload these positions," he said.