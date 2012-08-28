TOKYO, Aug 29 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to tread in range on Wednesday, tracking lacklustre
trading on Wall Street as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday for any hints of
further stimulus measures.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and
9,100, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,045 on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent from the
Osaka close.
U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce
activity on Tuesday.
"Rangebound trading is expected today, with mixed
indications from U.S. economic data," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
U.S. home prices rose for the fifth consecutive month in
June, a fresh sign of improvement as the recovery in the housing
market picks up steam, but in a reminder of how fragile the
broader economy remains, consumer confidence unexpectedly
weakened in August to its lowest in nine months.
"From a technical point of view, we need to see if the
Nikkei can hold above its 200-day moving average, now at 8,973,"
Hirano said.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,033.29,
remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,099.86, while
the broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 746.30.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD
Daikin Industries, the world's second-largest maker of air
conditioners, has agreed to buy U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc
from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal worth
about 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion), according to a source
familiar with the matter.
--SHARP CORP
The embattled TV maker said it would offer severance
packages to as many as 2,000 workers in Japan as part of a plan
to lay off one-tenth of its global work force in a bid to cut
costs.
--RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP
U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP plans to invest
100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in struggling Japanese chipmaker
Renesas Electronics Corp by next month, the Nikkei
reported.
--NIPPON SEIKI CO LTD
Nippon Seiki has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix
prices of dashboard panel instruments and will pay a $1 million
fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
--TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP
The Japanese trading company confirmed on Tuesday that it
planned to go ahead with an offer for the remainder of
distribution firm CFAO after buying a 29.8 percent
stake from French retailer PPR.
--SHOWA DENKO KK
Showa Denko stopped its rare-earth metals alloy plants in
China as demand for magnets dropped from Japanese electronics
device makers, the Nikkei said.