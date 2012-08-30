* Likelihood of Fed stimulus seen fading
* Nissin Electric falls after cutting forecast
* Low iron ore prices hurt construction machinery makers
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday morning on a lack of incentives to buy, and weighed
down by concern that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will not announce or signal an imminent stimulus campaign in his
speech at Friday's Jackson Hole gathering.
The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 9002.73 by the midday break,
dragged down by cyclicals such as iron and steel companies after
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data further reduced the
likelihood of a fresh round of bond purchases by the Fed.
"Simply put, there are no lights at the end of the tunnel
for the global economy yet," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku
Capital Management.
"The very least Bernanke could do is ease a little, but even
if he does it's not a magic wand and won't necessarily improve
the global economy."
Expectations of a quick fix from the European Central Bank
to bring down Spain and Italy's high borrowing costs encouraged
investors to cover their bearish bets earlier this month,
helping the Nikkei put on 7.6 percent since hitting a seven-week
low on July 25.
But market analysts say those gains may be difficult to
sustain through September, driven as they were by speculation
and short-covering, and that little new money has flowed into
equities to support the market, with volume hitting a
year-to-date low in early August.
"The contribution from real money investors is very small;
fast money enjoying some spread on Nikkei futures are the kind
of traders I can basically see today," said Kyoya Okazawa, head
of global equities at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
Foreign investors also returned to net selling of Japanese
equities last week after breaking a seven-week selling streak
the previous week, while Japanese investors became net buyers of
foreign bonds, signalling increasing risk aversion.
"I think the Nikkei hovering around 9,000 is actually quite
optimistic considering a lot of Japanese companies may still
undershoot guidance in the second half of this year," said
Sakurai of Fukoku Capital Management.
Nissin Electric Co Ltd dropped 2.9 percent after
the power capacitor maker cut its net profit forecast for the
financial year ending in March 2013 to 4.4 billion yen ($56
million) from 5 billion yen on Tuesday to reflect a loss in the
first quarter by one of its Chinese subsidiaries.
The iron and steel subindex slumped 3 percent on
fears of contracting global demand, although the announcement of
a merger with Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Ltd
boosted Furukawa-Sky Aluminium Corp as much as 7.7
percent in early trade, bucking the trend. The stock pared gains
to 1 percent by the midday break.
Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd lost 2.2 and 1.6
percent respectively on concern that mining companies may cut
capital expenditure as iron ore prices hit their
lowest level since late 2009.
Retailers came under pressure after data showed Japanese
retail sales dropped 0.8 percent in July on a year earlier.
Convenience store operator Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd
lost 1.8 percent and was the fourth most-traded stock on the
main board.
The broader Topix lost 0.7 percent to 744.65 in thin
trade, with volume reaching just 38.2 percent of its full 90-day
average by the midday break.