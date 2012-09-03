UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed would act as needed to boost the economy, although concerns about China kept sentiment cautious. The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,851.26, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 732.36.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources