TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a four-week low on Monday after seesawing throughout the day as disappointing Chinese data outweighed hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to boost the economy. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 8,783.89, its lowest close since Aug. 6. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 728.63.