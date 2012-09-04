BRIEF-Chubb declares quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
* Board will recommend to shareholders at company's 2017 annual general meeting an increase in its quarterly dividend
TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a four-week closing low for the third straight session on Tuesday, with market players saying some investors were shedding defensive stocks. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,775.51, falling for the fourth consecutive session but holding above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.48. The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 726.69.
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei