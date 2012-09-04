TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average was
expected to drop on Wednesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data
added to concerns about a global economic slowdown and worries
that European Central Bank's plans to shore up the euro zone
will be insufficient.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,700 to 8,800 on Wednesday, although it could find resistance
at its 75-day moving average, which stood at 8,768.48 on
Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,795, up 0.2
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,780.
Sentiment for equities was hit after U.S. manufacturing
shrank at its fastest pace in more than three years in April and
after FedEx Corp, often used as a barometer of economic
strength due to the wide range of industries it serves, cut its
fiscal first-quarter outlook.
The ECB meets on Thursday and ECB President Mario Draghi is
expected to unveil plans to curb high borrowing costs for
heavily indebted Spain and Italy, although some market players
worry the scheme could lack detail.
The Nikkei closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday to 8,775.51,
marking its fourth straight session of losses and its third at a
four-week closing low as pessimism about flagging growth in
China and the rest of Asia continued to weigh on the market.
The index has fallen 0.7 percent since August 31. September
is usually its weakest month, with an average fall of 1.2
percent between 1971 and 2011.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SUMITOMO CHEMICAL
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd withdrew its plans for an LCD panel
material plant in China due to falling global demand for LCD
televisions, the Nikkei business daily reported.
- NEC CORP
Cash-strapped computer services provider NEC Corp
will sell its entire stake in China's Lenovo Group Ltd
for about 18 billion yen ($230 million), a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
- ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO LTD
Ichiyoshi Securities said on Tuesday it would begin paying a
second quarter dividend of 10 yen for the financial year ending
March 2013.