TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early Wednesday trade after soft U.S. manufacturing data added to concerns about a global economic slowdown and worries that European Central Bank's plans to shore up the euro zone will be insufficient. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,751.88, breaking below its 75-day moving average at 8,768.78, while the broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 724.54.