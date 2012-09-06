BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average held steady on Thursday, with investors hugging the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei was flat at 8,683.49 after hitting a near five-week closing low on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 719.06.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.