BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei average was unchanged on Thursday, barely stirring through the day as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy review in hope of new measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei was flat at 8,680.57, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.1 percent to 719.00.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.