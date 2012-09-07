* Exporters boosted, yen softens against euro * Toshiba jumps on NAND flash shortage in U.S. * Japan Tobacco slumps on potential French tobacco tax hikes By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei share average saw robust gains in early Friday trade after the European Central Bank said it would buy potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their borrowing costs. Investors covered bearish bets and exporters were also lifted as the euro rallied to a two-month high against the Japanese currency on hopes that the ECB's plan would draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,828.09, breaking above its 13-week moving average at 8,810.60. "The ECB gave investors what they were hoping for, which is obviously positive for equities," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "However, doubts will remain about the details - the necessary criteria, the time frame, a target for German bond yield spreads." ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank's plan for bond-buying would address bond market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the survival of the euro. Analysts said the Tokyo market was not likely to maintain momentum even if other markets did, citing the relative strength of the yen. "Even though overseas equities may continue rising, having had a touch of the 'Draghi magic', the strong yen has meant that Japanese stocks no longer track U.S. stock markets as closely as they used to," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. NAND chipmaker Toshiba Corp jumped 4.3 percent after OCZ Technology Group Inc, a solid-state drive maker, said it faced a significant shortage in certain NAND flash components used in making some of its products. A source also said Apple Inc has reduced its order for memory chips for its new iPhone from Samsung Electronics Co , instead picking Toshiba and other competitors as its suppliers. The iron and steel sector climbed 3.4 percent, gaining back some ground after losing 9.4 percent last week as iron ore prices sank to three-year lows. Stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector jobs data also boosted sentiment for riskier assets, boding well for non-farm payroll figures to be released later on Friday. Among, exporters Toyota Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, and Nissan Motor Co rose between 2 and 3.3 percent. Canon Inc advanced 3.4 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the camera and printer maker is aiming to increase its China sales fourfold to around $10 billion by 2017. But Japan Tobacco sagged 4.6 percent, the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, after the French government said it was considering raising the tobacco tax by 6 percent in October, while a French daily said a one-off tax may also be levied on the tobacco industry to finance new anti-tobacco laws. Japan Tobacco has a 16.4 percent share of the French market. The broader Topix advanced 1.5 percent to 730.05.