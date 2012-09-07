* Exporters boosted, yen softens against euro
* Toshiba jumps on NAND flash shortage in U.S.
* Japan Tobacco slumps on potential French tobacco tax hikes
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei share average saw
robust gains in early Friday trade after the European Central
Bank said it would buy potentially unlimited purchases of
sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to
bring down their borrowing costs.
Investors covered bearish bets and exporters were also
lifted as the euro rallied to a two-month high against the
Japanese currency on hopes that the ECB's plan would draw a line
under the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,828.09, breaking
above its 13-week moving average at 8,810.60.
"The ECB gave investors what they were hoping for, which is
obviously positive for equities," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"However, doubts will remain about the details - the
necessary criteria, the time frame, a target for German bond
yield spreads."
ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank's
plan for bond-buying would address bond market distortions and
"unfounded" fears of investors about the survival of the euro.
Analysts said the Tokyo market was not likely to maintain
momentum even if other markets did, citing the relative strength
of the yen.
"Even though overseas equities may continue rising, having
had a touch of the 'Draghi magic', the strong yen has meant that
Japanese stocks no longer track U.S. stock markets as closely
as they used to," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan
Securities.
NAND chipmaker Toshiba Corp jumped 4.3 percent
after OCZ Technology Group Inc, a solid-state drive
maker, said it faced a significant shortage in certain NAND
flash components used in making some of its products.
A source also said Apple Inc has reduced its order
for memory chips for its new iPhone from Samsung Electronics Co
, instead picking Toshiba and other competitors as
its suppliers.
The iron and steel sector climbed 3.4 percent,
gaining back some ground after losing 9.4 percent last week as
iron ore prices sank to three-year lows.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector jobs data also
boosted sentiment for riskier assets, boding well for non-farm
payroll figures to be released later on Friday.
Among, exporters Toyota Motor Co, Honda Motor Co
Ltd, and Nissan Motor Co rose between 2 and
3.3 percent.
Canon Inc advanced 3.4 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said the camera and printer maker is aiming to
increase its China sales fourfold to around $10 billion by 2017.
But Japan Tobacco sagged 4.6 percent, the
most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, after the
French government said it was considering raising the tobacco
tax by 6 percent in October, while a French daily said a one-off
tax may also be levied on the tobacco industry to finance new
anti-tobacco laws.
Japan Tobacco has a 16.4 percent share of the French market.
The broader Topix advanced 1.5 percent to 730.05.