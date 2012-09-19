TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei average hit a four-month high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by lifting asset purchases to tackle slowing global demand and possible impact from heightened tensions with China over a territorial dispute. The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 9,271.52, its highest level since early May. It was trading at around 9,169 before the announcement. "People were in wait-and-see mode this morning, and were concerned that the BOJ would do nothing and the yen would shoot up. But now a flood of short-covering has gushed into the market, that's all it is," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities. The move boosted banks and real estates , up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. They had been trading in negative territory before the BOJ decision. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group advanced 1.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 1.8 percent, while real estate companies Mitsui Fudosan, Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd were up between 0.9 and 1.3 percent. The central bank said it would expand its asset buying and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.21 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the increase to be for purchases of government bonds and treasury discount bills. Exporters also got a lift as the announcement weakened the yen, which fell to a one-month low of 79.15 yen to the dollar. A strong yen is usually a negative factor for exporters as it eats into profits earned abroad. Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc and Sony Corp gained between 1 and 2.4 percent.