TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's Nikkei share average was seen pulling back on Thursday from a four-month closing high hit in the previous session after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, while data from China could also weigh on the market. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,150 to 9,250 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,125, down 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka. "There's few positive incentives to push the market up today, but just how weak it gets will be determined by how bad the China (purchasing managers' index) is," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex. Investors are concerned closures of Japanese factories and stores in China due to protests sparked by a territorial dispute this week will cut earnings, further adding to worries about a slowdown in China that has left the Nikkei trailing U.S. and European markets. The Nikkei is up 9.2 percent this year, while the S&P500 index has gained 16.2 percent. Yet the Nikkei gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,232.21, its highest level since May 2, after the BOJ said it would expand its asset buying and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.21 billion) to 80 trillion yen to bolster Japan's export-driven economy as it struggles with flagging global demand. Overnight, U.S. company 3M Co gave the latest cause for concern over a global slowdown when the industrial conglomerate said the economic environment had changed and cut its long-term revenue growth forecast. > Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall > Yen rises broadly; BoJ eases but not as aggressively > S-Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth > Gold flat near 6-1/2 mos high, outperforms crude > Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds STOCKS TO WATCH -NIDEC CORP Nidec said it would buy U.S. motor makers Kinetek and Avtron Industrial for about $500 million, the Nikkei business daily reported, using cash on hand and bank loans to finance the purchases. -NTT Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp said it plans to buy back up to 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) worth of its own shares, or 3.4 percent of all shares issued, excluding treasury stocks.