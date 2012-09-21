TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Friday as investors took comfort that U.S. stocks were largely steady, shrugging off concerns over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,112.29 after hitting a one-week closing low on Thursday, while the broader Topix index ticked up 0.1 percent to 754.66.