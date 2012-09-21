BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share of $0.50
* Nivalis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday, rebounding after a sharp drop in the previous session as investors took comfort from steadiness in U.S. stocks, shrugging off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 9,110.00, while the broader Topix edged up 0.3 percent to 756.38.
* Nivalis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Transenterix inc - company has successfully begun clinical use of senhance robotic surgical system in france as part of its clinical leadership program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argo Group reports 2016 net income of $146.7 million or $4.75 per diluted share with book value per share up 10 pct for the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: