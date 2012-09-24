TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei share average was seen dropping on Tuesday as investors trim risk exposure on renewed concerns about the global economy caused by weak German business sentiment data and a cut in forecast earnings from Caterpillar Inc. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 to 9,050 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,985, down 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka. "The German data is just the latest sign of a global slowdown and is likely to drag on the market today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. German business sentiment dropped in September to its lowest since early 2010, suggesting the euro zone's largest and strongest economy is succumbing to a downturn despite the European Central Bank's recent efforts to safeguard the single currency. A firmer yen, around 77.85 yen to the dollar, is also likely to weigh on exporters as it threatens to erode their overseas revenues once repatriated and makes them less competitive. Construction-related companies may also be pressured after U.S. construction machinery company Caterpillar cut its 2015 earnings forecast on the back of sliding commodity prices and weakening global demand. Japanese suppliers for Apple Inc could also be sold off after supply constraints kept sales of the iPhone 5 below some market forecasts and investors worried the Apple would not be able to keep up with demand. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent on Monday to hit a one-week closing low of 9,069.29 points as a stronger yen weighed on automakers and other exporters, although the benchmark managed to hold above its 200-day moving average at 9,016.86. > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data > Euro declines to more than one-week low vs dollar, yen > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns > Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook STOCKS TO WATCH - TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota is to slash production in China of its high-end Lexus vehicle by about 20 percent as anti-Japan protests led sales to slump 30 percent there amid protests that targeted its stores, according to the Nikkei business daily. -IHI CORP IHI are to begin developing engines with General Electric Co's Passport 20 business jet, providing around 30 percent of the components such as low-pressure turbines, according to the Nikkei business daily. -ORIX CORP Orix Corp has been chosen by South Korea's STX Group as a preferred bidder to acquire an up to $357 million stake in its unlisted affiliate STX energy, according to the group's holding company STX Corp on Monday.