* Automakers recover from sell-off on strong yen
* Construction machinery makers weak
* Thin trade helps benchmark to rise
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei inched up in thin
trade early on Tuesday, with some exporters recouping losses
while investors digested more signs of slowing global growth
after German business sentiment dropped and Caterpillar Inc
lowered its outlook.
After starting the session in negative territory the
benchmark began to climb, with securities and real
estate leading the pack and exporters recovering
after being sold off in the previous session on a firmer yen.
The Nikkei inched up 0.2 percent to 9,085.59, staying clear
of support at its 25-day moving average of 8,993.92.
"I don't know why it's going up, other than volume is very
light, the flows have dried up here," said a senior trader at a
foreign bank.
"I've been aggressively shorting machinery and construction
names for the past few days and now Caterpillar has really hosed
on investors' hopes."
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd lost 2.2
percent and industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd fell
2.7 after Caterpillar Inc reduced its 2015 earning forecast on
the back of sliding commodity prices and weakening global
demand.
But investors brushed off a report in the Nikkei daily that
Toyota Motor Co is to slash production of its high-end
Lexus by about 20 percent in China as anti-Japan protests led
sales to slump 30 percent there. The stock rose
0.6 percent after dropping 1.6 percent on Monday on a firmer
yen.
Honda Motor Co inched up 0.1 percent and Nissan
Motor Co was flat after the two automakers sagged 1.8
percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, in the previous session.
"The big issue is still the strong yen," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. "The European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve both pledged
theoretically unlimited easing programmes, but the Bank of
Japan's plan is limited in scope."
The Japanese currency firmed overnight to 77.81 yen to the
dollar, in spite of the BOJ's attempt to suppress its rise with
an expansion of its asset purchasing programme last week, as it
remains a sought-after "safe haven" amid flagging global growth.
German business sentiment dropped in September to its lowest
since early 2010, suggesting the euro zone's largest economy is
succumbing to the downturn despite the European Central Bank's
recent efforts to safeguard the single currency by bringing down
indebted countries' borrowing rates.
Sectors most vulnerable to the health of the economy such as
steelmakers were sold off, with the iron and steel sub-index
dropping 3.4 percent.
Hitachi Metals Ltd lost 1.1 percent and Daido Steel
Co Ltd sagged 0.6 percent after Bank of America Merrill
Lynch cut its price targets for them, according to traders.
Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd also lost 2.7 percent
after Morgan Stanley MUFG cut its price target, saying the
company's profit growth would ease in the mid-term after Nippon
Electric Glass raised its first half operating profit forecast
ending September to the top end of a previous estimate.