* Last day for ensure mid-term dividend encourages buying
* Volume is thin, trader says flows 'have dried up'
* Construction machinery makers weak after Caterpillar move
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei edged up on the
last day for getting on ownership rolls for mid-term dividends
from many shares, but gains were limited after German business
sentiment weakened and Caterpillar Inc lowered its
outlook.
Companies such as Panasonic Corp saw robust gains,
as they only offer a mid-term dividend to investors that hold
the stock as of Tuesday, a factor that also boosted automakers
despite a firmer yen.
At midday, the Nikkei was up 0.3 percent to 9,095.28,
holding above support at its 25-day moving average of 8,993.92.
Panasonic rose 2.3 percent as one of the roughly 55 percent of
Topix companies with a dividend registration deadline of
Tuesday.
"The dividend seekers are driving gains, and there are also
some investors desperately trying to keep the benchmark above
9,000 before the end of the first half of the financial year on
Friday," said Hideyuki Fukunaga, CEO of fund manager Investrust.
A firmer yen and a media report of Toyota Motor Co
slashing production in China due to falling sales amid
anti-Japan protests was not enough to deter investors from
zooming in on the stock for dividends, helping it rise 1.1
percent.
Honda Motor Co inched up 0.2 percent and Nissan
Motor Co was up 0.4 percent at midday. The two
automakers sagged 1.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, on
Monday.
"Volume is very light, the flows have dried up here," said a
senior trader at a foreign bank.
The broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 755.24
in relatively thin trade, at 48.7 percent of its full-day
average over the past 90 days.
"I've been aggressively shorting machinery and construction
names for the past few days and now Caterpillar has really hosed
down investors' hopes," the trader added.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd lost 1.5
percent and industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd fell
3.1 percent after Caterpillar Inc reduced its 2015 earning
forecast on the back of sliding commodity prices and weakening
global demand.
"The big issue is still the strong yen," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. "The European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve both pledged
theoretically unlimited easing programmes, but the Bank of
Japan's plan is limited in scope."
The Japanese currency firmed overnight to around 77.80 yen
to the dollar, in spite of the BOJ's attempt to suppress its
rise with an expansion of its asset purchasing programme last
week. The yen remains a sought-after "safe haven" amid flagging
global growth.
German business sentiment dropped in September to its lowest
since early 2010, suggesting the euro zone's largest economy is
succumbing to the downturn despite the ECB's recent efforts to
safeguard the single currency by bringing down indebted
countries' borrowing rates.
Sectors most vulnerable to the health of the economy such as
shippers were sold off, with the sub-index dropping
0.9 percent.
Nippon Electric Glass raised its operating profit
forecast for the half ending Sept. 30 to the top end of a
previous range. Still, Morgan Stanley MUFG cut its price target
for the company, saying profit growth would ease in the
mid-term. The stock was down 2 percent at midday.