TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to fall and test the 9,000-mark on Wednesday as a slew
of companies will go ex-dividend, while concerns over whether
debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout are also set to dampen
sentiment.
A trader said roughly 55 percent of Topix companies
have passed the deadline for buyers of the stocks to get rights
to first-half dividends.
"The Nikkei could slip below some key technical points
today, such as its 200-day moving average. If it does so, that
could change its trend," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer
at Tachibana Securities.
The Nikkei's 200 day moving average currently lies
at 9,019.
The benchmark was likely to trade between 8,900 and 9,050,
strategists said, after gaining 0.3 percent to 9,091.54 the
previous day. The broader Topix index advanced 0.5
percent to 757.66.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,960 on
Tuesday, down 0.6 percent from the Osaka close of 9,010.
"European troubles are of course in focus, but relatively
stable exchange rates are underpinning stocks. Some investors
could also be buyers for window-dressing purposes as this is the
last trading week of the quarter, but more of that buying might
emerge later in the week," Hirano said.
Protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital on Tuesday
as the government prepared a new round of unpopular austerity
measures for the 2013 budget to be announced on Thursday.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis on
concerns the government cannot control its finances and those of
highly indebted regions, bitten by a second recession since 2009
which has put one in four works out of a job.
The Nikkei is up 0.9 percent this quarter, which ends this
week. For the year, it has risen 7.5 percent, underperforming a
14.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 12.8 percent
gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Cash-strapped Sharp will win approval from its banks as
early as Thursday to secure as much as 210 billion yen ($2.7
billion) in fresh loans with a plan that commits the loss-making
company to return to profit, a source at one of its main lenders
said on Tuesday.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP, NISSAN MOTOR CO
Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will cut production in China
as rising anti-Japan sentiment in the country hurt sales, the
Nikkei said.
--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health
regulators will review the company's application for wider use
of its constipation drug Amitiza sooner than usual. Sucampo has
a partnership with Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical on Amitiza.