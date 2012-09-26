BRIEF-Nevsun announces 2016 results provides 2017 outlook, redeploys $120 million to fund Timok
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5 percent to below the key 9,000-mark in early trade on Wednesday as a raft of companies went ex-dividend, while concerns over whether debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout also dampened sentiment. A trader said roughly 55 percent of Topix companies have passed the deadline for buyers of the stocks to get rights to first-half dividends. The Nikkei dropped 131.53 points to 8,960.01, breaking below its 200-day moving average at 9,020.65, while the broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 745.49.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok
* Yuan flat after Trump calls the China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies and its autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto on Thursday over allegations of theft of its confidential and proprietary sensor technology.