TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Nikkei share average opened lower on Thursday after anti-austerity protests in Spain threatened a smooth resolution to the euro zone debt crisis and pushed Spain's borrowing costs back to levels seen as unsustainable. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,882.99 after a sharp drop on Wednesday, when many companies went ex-dividend, while the broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 740.63.