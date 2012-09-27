* Gree, DeNA suffer from spectre of NTT DoCoMo competition
* China-related stocks bounce back
* Sharp down, may lose solar business in Europe, United
States
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
struggled to gain traction on Thursday morning, after
anti-austerity protests in Spain added to bailout worries and
even as other Asian equity markets bounced.
Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd
came under heavy selling pressure after the Nikkei
newspaper said mobile operator NTT DoCoMo Inc planned
to launch a competing social gaming network on mobile devices in
November.
DeNA, the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover,
sagged 10.3 percent, while Gree sank 11.3 percent and was the
second most-traded stock. NTT DoCoMo put on 0.6 percent.
The Nikkei lost 3 points to 8,903.66, but held above
its 75-day moving average of 8,858.51 after sliding through the
psychologically important 9,000 level on Wednesday when it lost
2 percent as a bulk of companies went ex-dividend.
Violent protests in Madrid against expected austerity
measures and talk of Catalonia's secession increased the
pressure on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he moves
closer to requesting rescue funds.
"The ECB's plan to buy bonds was an excellent one but it will
be completely meaningless if they don't carry it out," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"Even worse would be if they started to buy Spanish debt and
then stopped because Spain had failed to fulfil the conditions,
which would cause havoc."
The ECB's announcement of its bond purchasing plan earlier
in September was a boon for European stocks, with the STOXX
Europe 600 index ahead of the Nikkei with a 1.7 gain on
the month against the Nikkei's 0.4 percent.
That is partly due to a persistently strong yen, which
erodes exporters' revenues garnered abroad once repatriated and
makes them less competitive. The yen hovered around 77.63 to the
dollar on Thursday morning.
Some market players anticipate a softer yen if Shinzo Abe, a
former Japanese prime minister elected to be leader of the
opposition Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday, wins a general
election due later this year.
"Abe is very focused on growth, is a big fan of monetary
easing, and thinks the BOJ should do more to soften the yen,"
said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko.
"However, he's a hardliner in terms of foreign policy and
will not compromise with China or South Korea over territory."
CHINA CHARGES UP
Firms with high exposure to China have been sold off over
the past two weeks as anti-Japan sentiment due to a territorial
dispute sparked protests that forced companies to close stores
and factories and potentially damaging revenue.
However, some of those bounced back on Thursday morning as
investors covered their short bets, with construction machinery
maker Komatsu Ltd gaining 1.7 percent after dropping 10
percent between Sept. 19 and Wednesday.
Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Co
recovered from being sold off on reports of planned factory
closures, with Nissan up 0.6 percent and Toyota flat by the
midday break.
The Nikkei China 50, an index of 50 Japanese firms
with significant exposure to the country, added 0.2 percent on
Thursday morning as the Shanghai Composite Index added
0.3 percent after plumbing a fresh three-year low on Wednesday.
"The correlation with Asia has been relatively strong so
seeing those stocks bounce back a little bit after several days
of falling is enough to turn momentum," said a senior trader at
a foreign bank.
"JAL's share price, which is also a barometer for
Japan-China relations, has also stabilised a bit," he added.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd lost 0.6 percent after
sliding 8.7 percent on Tuesday and bouncing 4.3 percent on
Wednesday, after the company said it would cancel flights to
China due to the protests.
Elsewhere, Sharp Corp lost 2.4 percent after
sources said it may pull its solar panel business out of Europe
and the United States as the cash-strapped company looks for
ways to withdraw from money-losing businesses and cut costs, two
sources told Reuters.
The broader Topix lost 0.3 point to 742.21 by the midday
break in thin trade, with volume at just 46.6 percent of its
full-day 90 day average.