TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average was set to gain on Friday after Spain released economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts, while window-dressing might also grant the market a fillip on the last session of the quarter. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,900 to 9,050 on Friday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,960, unchanged from the close in Osaka . Foreign brokerages also put in a net buy order of 7.3 million shares, the largest net purchase since Sept. 19, ahead of the Bank of Japan's announcement of further easing measures. Spain announced a tough 2013 budget focused on spending cuts rather than tax hikes in a bid to quench public unrest and as the country continues to negotiate a possible European aid package to ease high borrowing costs. The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, Olli Rehn, said Spain's detailed timetable for economic reforms goes beyond what the European Commission has asked of Spain. Rehn said it is an ambitious step forward. "For now it's a bit of good news that will underpin some mild gains today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. "But I think the Nikkei will only get past the 9,000 level and hold on to its gains if Chinese stocks rise again." The Nikkei was lifted 0.5 percent higher to 8,949.87 on Thursday by a 2.6 percent surge in the Shanghai Composite Index on speculation that Chinese authorities will take steps to prop up the equity market as the index plumbs 3-year lows due to slowdown concerns. China's central bank has injected a record 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into the country's money markets this week, including 180 billion yuan ($28.56 billion) on Thursday to avoid a liquidity crunch, bringing down money rates. The Nikkei is currently 0.6 percent down on the quarter after falling 10.7 percent between April and June. It trails the S&P 500 's gain of 6.2 percent since July and the Euro STOXX 6000's rise of 8.2 percent so far. STOCKS TO WATCH - KIRIN HOLDINGS CO Kirin will sell its entire 15 percent stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd, a major Singaporean beverage and real estate firm, to a Thai company for an estimated 120 billion yen, according to the Nikkei business daily. -SONY CORP, OLYMPUS CORP Sony and Olympus are to jointly develop surgical endoscopes, with Sony taking on a 50 billion yen private placement of Olympus shares by the end of the year of around 1,4000 yen per share to become the firm's top shareholder with a stake of 11 percent, according to the Nikkei business daily.