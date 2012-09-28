* Spain budget plans seen as positive but doubts remain * Steelmakers bounce as Baoshan cuts production * Sony, Olympus gain on reported tie-up By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down in early Friday trade as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed market approval of Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts. Gree recovered from a sharp loss on Thursday on a report that NTT DoCoMo Inc planned to launch a competing social gaming network on mobile devices in November. The stock picked up 1.6 percent and was the second-most traded stock, but rival DeNa extended losses, dropping 0.3 percent. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,915.24 by mid-morning, but held above its 75-day moving average of 8,864.45. Investors saw Spain's new tough spending cuts as a promising development as the country continues to discuss a possible European aid package. "It's a move in the right direction because at the very least they have to meet the conditions for the ECB to buy their bonds," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management. "But we still don't know whether the current austerity will be enough, or what kind of terrible shape the regions are actually in." Doubts about Spain's ability to achieve its own targets, as well as concern about China, with which Japan has much more trade than the euro zone, continued to weigh on the market. The Nikkei China 50, an index of 50 companies with high exposure to China, underperformed the benchmark with a loss of 0.8 percent. "I think the Nikkei will only get past the 9,000 level and hold on to its gains if Chinese stocks rise again." said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. The Nikkei was lifted 0.5 percent higher to 8,949.87 on Thursday by a 2.6 percent surge in the Shanghai Composite Index on speculation that Chinese authorities will take steps to prop up the equity market as the index plumbs 3-year lows. China's central bank injected a record 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into the country's money markets this week, including 180 billion yuan ($28.56 billion) on Thursday to avoid a liquidity crunch over next week's holiday, bringing down money rates. Steel makers rose 1.5 percent as the best sectoral performer after Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said it had halted production at a loss-making plant. Nippon Steel Corp put on 1.9 percent, JFE Holdings gained 1 percent and Kobe Steel Ltd climbed 3.3 percent. Other gainers included Kirin Holdings Co, which gained 0.8 percent after the Nikkei daily said the brewer is considering selling its entire 15 percent stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion. But shippers were off, with the sector droping 2.2 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to "underperform" from "neutral" as it lowered its assumption for dry bulk shipping rates. Elsewhere, Olympus Corp moved up 1 percent after the Nikkei daily said it would begin developing surgical endoscopes with Sony Corp, which will become Olympus's top shareholder with a stake of 11 percent via a 50 billion yen ($643.5 million) private placement of shares. Sony added 0.5 percent on the news. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 742.05. The Nikkei is currently 0.9 percent down on the quarter after falling 10.7 percent between April and June. It trails the S&P 500 's gain of 6.2 percent since July and the Euro STOXX 6000's rise of 8.2 percent so far.