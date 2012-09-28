TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei average hit a
two-week closing low on Friday as concerns about falling
revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed market
optimism over Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough
budget focused on spending cuts.
The Nikkei ended down 0.9 percent at 8,870.16, with
losses widened in the afternoon as traders said stop-loss
selling had been triggered after Nikkei futures broke below
8,900.
The benchmark lost 1.5 percent in July-September, its second
straight quarterly loss after suffering a 10.7 percent drop in
the April-June period. However, it is still up 4.9 percent this
year.
The broader Topix index lost 1.1 percent to 737.42.