Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's Nikkei share average extended its gains into a fifth day at Tuesday's open and may test a six-month high of 9,300, helped by U.S. stocks which rose on signs of progress in resolving a looming fiscal crunch. The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,200.60, and the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 767.08.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.