TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's Nikkei share average extended its gains into a fifth day at Tuesday's open and may test a six-month high of 9,300, helped by U.S. stocks which rose on signs of progress in resolving a looming fiscal crunch. The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,200.60, and the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 767.08.