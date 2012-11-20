BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Nov 20 The Nikkei ended a four-day winning run on Tuesday as investors took profits in exporters, which rallied on hopes that Japan's main opposition party would win next month's election and pressure the central bank to provide more stimulus steps. But losses were limited as investors switched into sectors, which have lagged the rally, such as telecoms and retailers. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,142.64, after climbing 5.7 percent in the previous four sessions, while the broader Topix was flat at 762.04.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.